Global Retirement Partners LLC Sells 144 Shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Global Retirement Partners LLC decreased its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Free Report) by 10.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,261 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after selling 144 shares during the quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $97,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Kestra Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 136.8% during the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 7,504 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $577,000 after acquiring an additional 4,335 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 85.4% in the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 621 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 53,272 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $4,097,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CTSH opened at $83.99 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market cap of $41.54 billion, a PE ratio of 18.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $78.87. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 1-year low of $63.79 and a 1-year high of $90.82.

Cognizant Technology Solutions ( NASDAQ:CTSH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The information technology service provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.09. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 11.35% and a return on equity of 16.78%. As a group, analysts forecast that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 18th. This is a positive change from Cognizant Technology Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.49%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CTSH. Barclays increased their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cognizant Technology Solutions currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.67.

In other Cognizant Technology Solutions news, CAO John Sunshin Kim sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.11, for a total value of $400,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 39,022 shares in the company, valued at $3,126,052.42. This represents a 11.36 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services, Health Sciences, Products and Resources, and Communications, Media and Technology.

