Global Retirement Partners LLC Sells 2,159 Shares of BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:BFZ)

Global Retirement Partners LLC lessened its stake in shares of BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:BFZ – Free Report) by 21.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,159 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust were worth $90,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BFZ. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust in the fourth quarter worth $118,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust in the 3rd quarter worth about $170,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust in the 3rd quarter worth about $309,000. Absolute Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $387,000. Finally, Trilogy Capital Inc. grew its position in BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 108,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,217,000 after purchasing an additional 1,376 shares during the last quarter.

Insider Activity at BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust

In other BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. sold 31,198 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.24, for a total value of $350,665.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,129,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,653,444.40. The trade was a 0.60 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders have sold 280,937 shares of company stock valued at $3,162,753.

BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust Stock Down 0.6 %

BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust Announces Dividend

Shares of BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust stock opened at $11.34 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.66. BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust has a 52-week low of $11.10 and a 52-week high of $12.23.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a $0.059 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. This represents a $0.71 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.25%.

About BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust

BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in investment grade municipal bonds that are exempt from regular federal and California income taxes.

