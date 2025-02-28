Global Retirement Partners LLC Sells 250 Shares of Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM)

Global Retirement Partners LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM – Free Report) by 18.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,111 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in Cal-Maine Foods were worth $114,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cal-Maine Foods during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Quarry LP grew its holdings in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 32.5% during the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 770 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in Cal-Maine Foods by 24.3% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,368 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Cal-Maine Foods by 350.5% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,437 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 1,118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV boosted its position in Cal-Maine Foods by 59.8% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,681 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 629 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.67% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Cal-Maine Foods

In other news, Director Letitia Callender Hughes sold 809 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.97, for a total transaction of $88,965.73. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 42,761 shares in the company, valued at $4,702,427.17. This represents a 1.86 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 13.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cal-Maine Foods Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of Cal-Maine Foods stock opened at $88.78 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.35 billion, a PE ratio of 6.91 and a beta of -0.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $104.13 and its 200 day moving average is $91.66. Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. has a 1 year low of $54.88 and a 1 year high of $116.41.

Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 7th. The basic materials company reported $4.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.05 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $954.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $751.50 million. Cal-Maine Foods had a return on equity of 33.69% and a net margin of 20.39%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 82.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. will post 15.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on CALM. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $97.00 price target on shares of Cal-Maine Foods in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com raised shares of Cal-Maine Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th.

Cal-Maine Foods Company Profile

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, grades, packages, markets, and distributes shell eggs. The company offers specialty shell eggs, such as nutritionally enhanced, cage free, organic, free-range, pasture-raised, and brown eggs under the Egg-Land's Best, Land O' Lakes, Farmhouse Eggs, Sunups, Sunny Meadow, and 4Grain brand names.

