Global Retirement Partners LLC Sells 312 Shares of Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG)

Global Retirement Partners LLC cut its stake in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG – Free Report) by 20.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,230 shares of the company’s stock after selling 312 shares during the quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $95,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Peterson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Principal Financial Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Principal Financial Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group by 53.6% in the 4th quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the period. Prospera Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Principal Financial Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Principal Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth $46,000. 75.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Principal Financial Group alerts:

Principal Financial Group Price Performance

NYSE:PFG opened at $87.53 on Friday. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $72.21 and a 52-week high of $91.97. The company has a market cap of $19.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.29. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.75.

Principal Financial Group Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 12th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.43%. This is a boost from Principal Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. Principal Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.91%.

PFG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Principal Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $95.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Principal Financial Group from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Principal Financial Group from $69.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $91.00 price target on shares of Principal Financial Group in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Principal Financial Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.92.

Read Our Latest Research Report on PFG

About Principal Financial Group

(Free Report)

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Asset Management, and Benefits and Protection segments. The Retirement and Income Solutions segment provides retirement, and related financial products and services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Principal Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Principal Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.