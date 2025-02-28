Global Retirement Partners LLC Sells 40,346 Shares of Ellington Financial Inc. (NYSE:EFC)

Global Retirement Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Ellington Financial Inc. (NYSE:EFC – Free Report) by 84.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,468 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 40,346 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in Ellington Financial were worth $91,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of EFC. Angel Oak Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ellington Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $1,445,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ellington Financial by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 439,312 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,324,000 after purchasing an additional 29,837 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Ellington Financial by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 258,281 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,130,000 after buying an additional 15,790 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ellington Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $135,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Ellington Financial by 28.6% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 872,588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,576,000 after buying an additional 194,153 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.62% of the company’s stock.

EFC opened at $13.32 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.62. Ellington Financial Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.88 and a 1-year high of $13.46. The stock has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of 10.16 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a current ratio of 37.04, a quick ratio of 37.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.87.

Ellington Financial ( NYSE:EFC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.07. Ellington Financial had a net margin of 106.40% and a return on equity of 10.26%. As a group, research analysts expect that Ellington Financial Inc. will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.72%. Ellington Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 119.08%.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. B. Riley upgraded shares of Ellington Financial to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Ellington Financial in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $13.58.

Ellington Financial Inc, through its subsidiary, Ellington Financial Operating Partnership LLC, acquires and manages mortgage-related, consumer-related, corporate-related, and other financial assets in the United States. The company acquires and manages residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) backed by prime jumbo, Alt-A, manufactured housing, and subprime mortgage; RMBS for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by the U.S.

