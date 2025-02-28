Global Retirement Partners LLC Sells 569 Shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Co. (NYSE:ZWS)

Global Retirement Partners LLC cut its position in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Co. (NYSE:ZWS – Free Report) by 17.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,725 shares of the company’s stock after selling 569 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions were worth $102,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions by 138.4% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 937 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 544 shares in the last quarter. Tsfg LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at about $56,000. KBC Group NV increased its stake in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions by 20.9% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 688 shares during the period. Millburn Ridgefield Corp raised its position in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions by 1,152.5% in the third quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 5,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 4,760 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions by 78.6% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 6,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 2,769 shares during the period. 83.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Trading Down 0.3 %

ZWS stock opened at $35.09 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $37.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 1.81. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Co. has a fifty-two week low of $28.25 and a fifty-two week high of $41.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.15.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Dividend Announcement

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions ( NYSE:ZWS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.04. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions had a return on equity of 14.03% and a net margin of 10.23%. Analysts expect that Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Co. will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 20th will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 20th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions’s payout ratio is 39.13%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO David J. Pauli sold 8,390 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.47, for a total value of $297,593.30. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 59,410 shares in the company, valued at $2,107,272.70. This trade represents a 12.37 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Aimee Katz sold 8,912,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.60, for a total value of $299,460,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,002,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $504,094,718.40. This represents a 37.27 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Mizuho upped their price target on Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Zurn Elkay Water Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.67.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Company Profile

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Corporation engages in design, procurement, manufacture, and marketing of water management solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers water safety and control products, such as backflow preventers, fire system valves, pressure reducing valves, thermostatic mixing valves, PEX pipings, fittings, and installation tools under the Zurn and Wilkins brand names.

