Global Retirement Partners LLC Sells 707 Shares of iShares MSCI Italy ETF (NYSEARCA:EWI)

Global Retirement Partners LLC trimmed its position in iShares MSCI Italy ETF (NYSEARCA:EWI – Free Report) by 18.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,142 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 707 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Italy ETF were worth $113,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sanctuary Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Italy ETF by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 9,145 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $355,000 after buying an additional 446 shares during the last quarter. ABC Arbitrage SA bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Italy ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $3,610,000. Nilsine Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Italy ETF by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Nilsine Partners LLC now owns 61,795 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,223,000 after purchasing an additional 4,414 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Italy ETF by 14.2% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 6,609 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 824 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Italy ETF by 288.1% in the third quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 40,887 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,593,000 after purchasing an additional 30,351 shares during the period.

Shares of EWI opened at $40.61 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $38.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.82. iShares MSCI Italy ETF has a 12 month low of $34.58 and a 12 month high of $41.90. The company has a market capitalization of $460.11 million, a PE ratio of 10.55 and a beta of 0.87.

iShares MSCI Italy Capped ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Italy Capped Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Italy 25/50 Index (Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Milan Stock Exchange.

