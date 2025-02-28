Global Retirement Partners LLC Sells 754 Shares of Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON)

Global Retirement Partners LLC trimmed its position in shares of Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Free Report) by 33.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,476 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 754 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in Onsemi were worth $93,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Onsemi by 25.8% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 8,424 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $612,000 after acquiring an additional 1,728 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Onsemi by 3,587.7% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 23,380 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,698,000 after buying an additional 22,746 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Onsemi by 24.2% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 42,028 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,052,000 after buying an additional 8,182 shares in the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Onsemi by 110.0% in the third quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,433 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $394,000 after acquiring an additional 2,846 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. raised its stake in Onsemi by 4.5% during the third quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 13,996 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,016,000 after acquiring an additional 609 shares in the last quarter. 97.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Onsemi alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Onsemi from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of Onsemi from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Onsemi from $52.00 to $44.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Onsemi from $60.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on Onsemi from $85.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $67.12.

Onsemi Stock Performance

ON stock opened at $47.38 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $19.97 billion, a PE ratio of 13.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 16.74 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a current ratio of 5.06, a quick ratio of 3.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $56.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.60. Onsemi has a 1-year low of $46.57 and a 1-year high of $85.16.

Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The semiconductor company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by ($0.03). Onsemi had a return on equity of 20.10% and a net margin of 22.21%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Onsemi will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Onsemi Company Profile

(Free Report)

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Onsemi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Onsemi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.