Global Retirement Partners LLC Sells 909 Shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

Global Retirement Partners LLC cut its stake in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Free Report) by 31.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,971 shares of the company’s stock after selling 909 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in Centene were worth $119,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNC. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Centene during the 4th quarter valued at about $167,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Centene by 23.4% during the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 9,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $588,000 after buying an additional 1,842 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Centene during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,378,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Centene by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 77,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,713,000 after acquiring an additional 905 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Performance Advisors LLP boosted its stake in Centene by 37.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital Performance Advisors LLP now owns 3,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 967 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.63% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Thomas Greco acquired 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $59.75 per share, for a total transaction of $1,015,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 19,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,153,712.75. This trade represents a 736.25 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Theodore R. Samuels II purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $58.86 per share, with a total value of $294,300.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 23,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,353,780. This represents a 27.78 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 23,693 shares of company stock worth $1,409,954 in the last three months. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Centene Trading Up 2.2 %

Shares of CNC stock opened at $58.18 on Friday. Centene Co. has a 1 year low of $55.03 and a 1 year high of $80.59. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $65.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.32, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.45.

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $40.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.78 billion. Centene had a return on equity of 13.85% and a net margin of 2.03%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Centene Co. will post 6.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CNC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Centene from $95.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Stephens cut their price target on Centene from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Centene in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. UBS Group raised shares of Centene from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $79.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Argus lowered Centene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.92.

About Centene

Centene Corporation operates as a healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured families, commercial organizations, and military families in the United States. The company operates through Medicaid, Medicare, Commercial, and Other segments. The Medicaid segment offers health plan coverage, including medicaid expansion, aged, blind, disabled, children’s health insurance program, foster care, medicare-medicaid plans, long-term services and support.

