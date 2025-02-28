Global Water Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:GWRS) Shares Sold by Global Retirement Partners LLC

Global Retirement Partners LLC reduced its stake in shares of Global Water Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:GWRS – Free Report) by 16.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,649 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in Global Water Resources were worth $88,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of Global Water Resources by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 27,945 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $321,000 after acquiring an additional 1,677 shares in the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. acquired a new position in Global Water Resources during the fourth quarter worth $356,000. Avanza Fonder AB purchased a new stake in Global Water Resources during the fourth quarter worth $327,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Global Water Resources by 151.9% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,954 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 12,636 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Global Water Resources by 89.3% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 31,663 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $400,000 after buying an additional 14,936 shares in the last quarter. 27.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Global Water Resources Trading Down 1.9 %

NASDAQ:GWRS opened at $11.31 on Friday. Global Water Resources, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.05 and a 52-week high of $13.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.23. The company has a market capitalization of $273.95 million, a PE ratio of 41.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.99.

Global Water Resources Dividend Announcement

Global Water Resources Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a $0.0253 dividend. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. Global Water Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 111.11%.

Global Water Resources, Inc, a water resource management company, owns, operates, and manages regulated water, wastewater, and recycled water systems primarily in metropolitan Phoenix and Tucson, Arizona. It serves approximately 82,000 people in approximately 32,000 homes. The company was founded in 2003 and is based in Phoenix, Arizona.

