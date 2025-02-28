Globalstar (NYSEARCA:GSAT) Stock Price Up 8.7% on Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Globalstar, Inc. (NYSEARCA:GSAT – Get Free Report) were up 8.7% on Wednesday after Morgan Stanley raised their price target on the stock from $14.85 to $25.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. Globalstar traded as high as $21.48 and last traded at $21.28. Approximately 183,182 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 988,488 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.57.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. B. Riley increased their price target on Globalstar from $4.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on Globalstar from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Globalstar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th.

In other news, Director James Monroe III purchased 530,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.90 per share, with a total value of $1,007,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 6,834,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,984,771. The trade was a 8.41 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director William A. Hasler sold 90,000 shares of Globalstar stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.93, for a total value of $173,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 848,668 shares in the company, valued at $1,637,929.24. This represents a 9.59 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 3,030,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,987,000 and have sold 3,680,851 shares valued at $8,136,154. Corporate insiders own 60.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PFG Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Globalstar in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. CWA Asset Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Globalstar in the third quarter valued at $27,000. IRON Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Globalstar in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Mariner LLC raised its position in Globalstar by 30.9% in the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 14,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 3,307 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Globalstar in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.89% of the company’s stock.

The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market cap of $40.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -718.67 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.10.

Globalstar, Inc provides mobile satellite services in the United States, Canada, Europe, Central and South America, and internationally. The company offers duplex two-way voice and data products, including mobile voice and data satellite communications services and equipment for remote business continuity, recreational usage, safety, emergency preparedness and response, and other applications.

