Greif (NYSE:GEF) Reaches New 1-Year Low Following Weak Earnings

Shares of Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Thursday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as low as $54.93 and last traded at $55.84, with a volume of 38419 shares. The stock had previously closed at $60.35.

The industrial products company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.33). The company had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. Greif had a net margin of 4.81% and a return on equity of 11.84%.

Get Greif alerts:

Greif Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 17th. Greif’s payout ratio is 47.79%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Greif from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Greif from $79.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 6th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Greif from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Sidoti assumed coverage on Greif in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $93.00 price objective for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $79.33.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Greif

Insider Buying and Selling at Greif

In other news, CFO Lawrence A. Hilsheimer purchased 550 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $67.88 per share, with a total value of $37,334.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 162,151 shares in the company, valued at $11,006,809.88. The trade was a 0.34 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Bala Sathyanarayanan sold 748 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.21, for a total value of $45,037.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,729 shares in the company, valued at $1,970,613.09. This represents a 2.23 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 6,225 shares of company stock worth $431,731. 7.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Greif

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of Greif by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 801,429 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $48,983,000 after acquiring an additional 17,425 shares during the last quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. acquired a new position in Greif during the fourth quarter valued at $46,279,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Greif by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 568,725 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,760,000 after purchasing an additional 44,088 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its position in Greif by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 535,932 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,756,000 after purchasing an additional 11,210 shares during the period. Finally, Systematic Financial Management LP raised its stake in shares of Greif by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 310,236 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $18,962,000 after buying an additional 7,684 shares during the last quarter. 45.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Greif Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a PE ratio of 12.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.53.

Greif Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Greif, Inc engages in the production and sale of industrial packaging products and services worldwide. The company operates through Global Industrial Packaging; Paper Packaging & Services; and Land Management segments. The Global Industrial Packaging segment produces and sells industrial packaging products, including steel, fiber, and plastic drums; rigid and flexible intermediate bulk containers; closure systems for industrial packaging products; transit protection products; water bottles, and remanufactured and reconditioned industrial containers; and various services, such as container life cycle management, filling, logistics, warehousing, and other packaging services to chemicals, paints and pigments, food and beverage, petroleum, industrial coatings, agriculture, pharmaceuticals, mineral product, and other industries.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Greif Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greif and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.