Handelsbanken Fonder AB Acquires 1,900 Shares of Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its stake in shares of Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS – Free Report) by 14.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,416 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Maximus were worth $1,151,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its position in Maximus by 79.8% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 356 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC raised its position in Maximus by 65.9% in the fourth quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 453 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Petrus Trust Company LTA lifted its holdings in Maximus by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Petrus Trust Company LTA now owns 7,084 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $660,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. Holocene Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Maximus by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 3,927 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC increased its holdings in Maximus by 6.5% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 4,870 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $454,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. 97.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on MMS. Raymond James raised shares of Maximus from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Maximus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th.

Maximus Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MMS opened at $66.43 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $73.45 and a 200-day moving average of $81.14. Maximus, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $64.53 and a fifty-two week high of $93.97. The stock has a market cap of $3.76 billion, a PE ratio of 14.29 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.72.

Maximus (NYSE:MMS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The health services provider reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.22. Maximus had a return on equity of 21.95% and a net margin of 5.28%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Maximus, Inc. will post 6.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Maximus Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. Maximus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.81%.

Insider Activity at Maximus

In related news, insider Michelle F. Link sold 2,208 shares of Maximus stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.83, for a total transaction of $163,016.64. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,567 shares in the company, valued at $484,841.61. The trade was a 25.16 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Bruce Caswell purchased 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $70.64 per share, with a total value of $247,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 275,929 shares in the company, valued at $19,491,624.56. This trade represents a 1.28 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Maximus Profile

Maximus, Inc operates as a provider of government services in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Federal Services, U.S. Services, and Outside the U.S. The U.S. Services segment offers program eligibility support and enrollment; centralized multilingual customer contact centers, multichannel, and digital self-service options for enrollment; application assistance and independent health plan choice counseling; beneficiary outreach, education, eligibility, enrollment, and redeterminations; and person-centered independent disability, long-term sick, and other health assessments.

