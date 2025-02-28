Handelsbanken Fonder AB Acquires New Stake in ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new stake in ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 65,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,127,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp boosted its position in ADMA Biologics by 61.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,004,993 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $259,970,000 after acquiring an additional 4,945,063 shares during the last quarter. Perpetual Ltd bought a new position in shares of ADMA Biologics during the 4th quarter worth about $62,300,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in ADMA Biologics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $61,858,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in ADMA Biologics by 1,144.4% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,841,849 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $51,016,000 after acquiring an additional 2,613,482 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in ADMA Biologics by 785.7% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,194,221 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $23,872,000 after acquiring an additional 1,059,394 shares in the last quarter. 75.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ADMA Biologics alerts:

ADMA Biologics Trading Down 2.2 %

NASDAQ:ADMA opened at $15.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 3.26 and a current ratio of 7.09. The firm has a market cap of $3.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.14 and a beta of 0.75. ADMA Biologics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.08 and a 52 week high of $23.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $16.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.00.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ADMA shares. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of ADMA Biologics from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of ADMA Biologics from $18.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th.

View Our Latest Report on ADMA Biologics

ADMA Biologics Company Profile

(Free Report)

ADMA Biologics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing specialty plasma-derived biologics for the treatment of immune deficiencies and infectious diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers BIVIGAM, an intravenous immune globulin (IVIG) product indicated for the treatment of primary humoral immunodeficiency (PI); ASCENIV, an IVIG product for the treatment of PI; and Nabi-HB for the treatment of acute exposure to blood containing Hepatitis B surface antigen and other listed exposures to Hepatitis B.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADMA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ADMA Biologics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ADMA Biologics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.