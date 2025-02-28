Handelsbanken Fonder AB Acquires New Stake in American Healthcare REIT, Inc. (NYSE:AHR)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new stake in shares of American Healthcare REIT, Inc. (NYSE:AHR – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 38,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,103,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Diversify Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in American Healthcare REIT by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC now owns 35,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $955,000 after buying an additional 436 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in American Healthcare REIT by 104.1% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 504 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in American Healthcare REIT by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 13,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,000 after buying an additional 533 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in American Healthcare REIT by 34.7% during the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 654 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC raised its position in American Healthcare REIT by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC now owns 10,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 754 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.68% of the company’s stock.

Get American Healthcare REIT alerts:

American Healthcare REIT Stock Up 1.2 %

AHR opened at $30.08 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market cap of $4.60 billion and a P/E ratio of -62.66. American Healthcare REIT, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.81 and a 12 month high of $30.34. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $28.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.15.

American Healthcare REIT Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.32%. American Healthcare REIT’s payout ratio is presently -208.33%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on AHR. Truist Financial raised their price target on American Healthcare REIT from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on American Healthcare REIT from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on American Healthcare REIT from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.00.

Get Our Latest Analysis on AHR

About American Healthcare REIT

(Free Report)

Formed by the successful merger of Griffin-American Healthcare REIT III and Griffin-American Healthcare REIT IV, as well as the acquisition of the business and operations of American Healthcare Investors, American Healthcare REIT is one of the larger healthcare-focused real estate investment trusts globally with assets totaling approximately $4.2 billion in gross investment value.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Healthcare REIT, Inc. (NYSE:AHR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American Healthcare REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Healthcare REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.