Handelsbanken Fonder AB Boosts Holdings in Howard Hughes Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HHH)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its stake in shares of Howard Hughes Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HHH – Free Report) by 7.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,358 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Howard Hughes were worth $1,104,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HHH. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new position in shares of Howard Hughes in the third quarter worth about $46,000. Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Howard Hughes in the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Howard Hughes in the third quarter worth about $83,000. KBC Group NV lifted its stake in shares of Howard Hughes by 34.4% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Howard Hughes by 16.2% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. 93.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Howard Hughes Price Performance

Howard Hughes stock opened at $77.29 on Friday. Howard Hughes Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $59.00 and a 12-month high of $87.77. The stock has a market cap of $3.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.19 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $75.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98.

About Howard Hughes

Howard Hughes ( NYSE:HHH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $3.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $983.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $949.18 million. Howard Hughes had a net margin of 6.57% and a return on equity of 3.38%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Howard Hughes Holdings Inc. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Howard Hughes Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate development company in the United States. It operates in four segments: Operating Assets; Master Planned Communities (MPCs); Seaport; and Strategic Developments. The Operating Assets segment consists of developed or acquired retail, office, and multi-family properties along with other retail investments.

