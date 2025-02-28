Handelsbanken Fonder AB Boosts Stock Holdings in Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI – Free Report) by 7.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,061 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,608 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Sirius XM were worth $1,210,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA bought a new stake in Sirius XM in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. TCTC Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sirius XM in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Sirius XM by 574.9% during the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,144 shares in the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Sirius XM by 2,683.7% during the 3rd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 1,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avior Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sirius XM by 670.4% in the 4th quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,810 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SIRI opened at $23.92 on Friday. Sirius XM Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.47 and a 52-week high of $47.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.73, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $23.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.42.

Sirius XM ( NASDAQ:SIRI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.20. Sirius XM had a positive return on equity of 13.44% and a negative net margin of 24.03%. Sell-side analysts expect that Sirius XM Holdings Inc. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th were given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 7th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.52%. Sirius XM’s payout ratio is presently -16.85%.

SIRI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barrington Research set a $28.00 price objective on Sirius XM in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Seaport Res Ptn lowered Sirius XM from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Sirius XM from $29.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Guggenheim reduced their target price on shares of Sirius XM from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Sirius XM from $22.00 to $16.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sirius XM currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.81.

Sirius XM Holdings Inc operates as an audio entertainment company in North America. It operates in two segments, Sirius XM, and Pandora and Off-platform. The company’s Sirius XM segment provides music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic and weather channels, and other content, as well as podcast and infotainment services on subscription fee basis; and live, curated, and exclusive and on demand programming services through satellite radio systems and streamed through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

