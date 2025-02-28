Handelsbanken Fonder AB Boosts Stock Position in Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its position in shares of Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Free Report) by 17.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 80,365 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,115 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Organon & Co. were worth $1,199,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of OGN. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Organon & Co. by 217.5% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 2,508 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Organon & Co. by 1,851.8% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 19,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 18,111 shares during the period. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Organon & Co. by 36.4% during the third quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC now owns 21,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 5,643 shares during the period. Sippican Capital Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Organon & Co. by 4.3% during the third quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors now owns 15,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares during the period. Finally, Private Management Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Organon & Co. by 1.8% during the third quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 1,893,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,230,000 after purchasing an additional 34,026 shares during the period. 77.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. TD Cowen upgraded shares of Organon & Co. to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Organon & Co. from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Organon & Co. from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Organon & Co. has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.80.

OGN stock opened at $15.03 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $15.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.17. Organon & Co. has a 52-week low of $13.87 and a 52-week high of $23.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.51, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.73, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.70.

Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.09). Organon & Co. had a net margin of 13.49% and a return on equity of 431.62%. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.57 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Organon & Co. will post 3.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 24th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.45%. Organon & Co.’s payout ratio is 33.63%.

Organon & Co is a science based global pharmaceutical company, which develops and delivers innovative health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies within women’s health, biosimilars and established brands. The company was founded on March 11, 2020, and is headquartered in Jersey City, NJ.

