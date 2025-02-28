Handelsbanken Fonder AB Buys 1,300 Shares of Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its stake in Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA – Free Report) by 13.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,200 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Arcosa were worth $1,083,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ACA. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of Arcosa by 80.9% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 331 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Point72 DIFC Ltd bought a new position in shares of Arcosa in the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Arcosa by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its holdings in shares of Arcosa by 20.5% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Arcosa during the 4th quarter valued at $161,000. Institutional investors own 90.66% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Arcosa from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th.

Arcosa Price Performance

ACA stock opened at $91.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a current ratio of 3.61. Arcosa, Inc. has a 52 week low of $72.75 and a 52 week high of $113.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $98.18 and its 200 day moving average is $96.92. The firm has a market cap of $4.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.79 and a beta of 0.76.

Arcosa Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 15th. Arcosa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.60%.

Arcosa Company Profile

Arcosa, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure-related products and solutions for the construction, engineered structures, and transportation markets in the United States. It operates through three segments: Construction Products, Engineered Structures, and Transportation Products.

