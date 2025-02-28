Handelsbanken Fonder AB Buys 1,400 Shares of The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its stake in shares of The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO – Free Report) by 15.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,537 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Brink’s were worth $978,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Brink’s by 7.1% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,584 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. increased its position in shares of Brink’s by 146.2% in the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 293 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the period. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC increased its position in shares of Brink’s by 7.0% in the third quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC now owns 2,774 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $321,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp increased its position in shares of Brink’s by 1.4% in the third quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 14,279 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,651,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Brink’s by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 21,574 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,001,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the period. 94.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Brink's alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Brink’s from $144.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $120.50.

Brink’s Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BCO opened at $92.15 on Friday. The Brink’s Company has a 1 year low of $79.20 and a 1 year high of $115.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.76, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The company’s 50-day moving average is $92.55 and its 200 day moving average is $99.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.90 and a beta of 1.39.

Brink’s (NYSE:BCO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The business services provider reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.26. Brink’s had a net margin of 2.37% and a return on equity of 71.46%. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Brink’s Company will post 6.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Brink’s Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd will be issued a $0.2425 dividend. This represents a $0.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 3rd. Brink’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.74%.

About Brink’s

(Free Report)

The Brink’s Co engages in providing cash management services, digital retail solutions, and ATM managed services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Latin America, Europe, and Rest of World. The North America segment operates in the U.S. and Canada. The Latin America segment refers to the operations in Latin American countries.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Brink's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brink's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.