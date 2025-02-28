Handelsbanken Fonder AB Buys 2,800 Shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its stake in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX – Free Report) by 14.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 21,800 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,115,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 155,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,947,000 after buying an additional 7,735 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 81,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,150,000 after purchasing an additional 3,447 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its holdings in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 38,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,945,000 after purchasing an additional 708 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 124,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,344,000 after purchasing an additional 15,359 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.51% of the company’s stock.

CRNX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $87.00 price target on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Crinetics Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.64.

Shares of NASDAQ CRNX opened at $33.21 on Friday. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.84 and a 1 year high of $62.53. The stock has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.90 and a beta of 0.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $41.53 and a 200 day moving average of $50.16.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.88) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.92) by $0.04. Research analysts expect that Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Crinetics Pharmaceuticals news, insider Dana Pizzuti sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.07, for a total transaction of $195,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,748 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,240,394.36. This trade represents a 13.61 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 6.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics for rare endocrine diseases and endocrine-related tumors. The company's lead product candidate is paltusotine, an oral selective nonpeptide somatostatin receptor type 2 agonist, which is in Phase 3 trial for the treatment of acromegaly; and Phase 2 trial for treating carcinoid syndrome associated with neuroendocrine tumors.

