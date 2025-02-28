Handelsbanken Fonder AB Buys 800 Shares of Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its stake in Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM – Free Report) by 11.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,044 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Dorman Products were worth $1,042,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DORM. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dorman Products in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dorman Products by 5,460.0% in the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 278 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dorman Products in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in Dorman Products during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in Dorman Products during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 84.70% of the company’s stock.

DORM opened at $127.99 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $128.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $123.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.40 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 1.16. Dorman Products, Inc. has a one year low of $86.61 and a one year high of $146.60.

Dorman Products ( NASDAQ:DORM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The auto parts company reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.21. Dorman Products had a return on equity of 16.95% and a net margin of 9.43%. The firm had revenue of $533.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $523.95 million. Analysts predict that Dorman Products, Inc. will post 6.9 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on DORM shares. StockNews.com lowered Dorman Products from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $153.00 price target (up previously from $126.00) on shares of Dorman Products in a research report on Monday, November 4th.

In other news, Director Steven L. Berman sold 617 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.23, for a total value of $76,032.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 832,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,639,499.30. This represents a 0.07 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider John Mcknight sold 8,185 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.34, for a total value of $1,140,497.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,240,404.68. This represents a 47.90 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 49,533 shares of company stock valued at $6,619,683. Corporate insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

Dorman Products, Inc supplies replacement and upgrade parts for passenger cars, light trucks, medium- and heavy-duty trucks, utility terrain vehicles, and all-terrain vehicles in the motor vehicle aftermarket industry in the United States and internationally. It offers engine products, including intake and exhaust manifolds, fans, thermostat housings, and throttle bodies; undercar products comprising fluid lines, fluid reservoirs, connectors, 4-wheel drive components and axles, drain plugs, other engine, and transmission and axle components; steering and suspension products consist of control arms, ball joints, tie-rod ends, brake hardware and hydraulics, wheel and axle hardware, suspension arms, knuckles, links, bushings, and leaf springs, as well as other suspension, steering, and brake components; body products, such as door handles and hinges, window lift motors, window regulators, switches and handles, wiper components, lighting, electrical, and other interior and exterior vehicle body components, including windshields for UTVs; electronics products comprise new and remanufactured modules, clusters and sensors; and hardware products, such as threaded bolts and auto body fasteners, automotive and home electrical wiring components, and other hardware assortments and merchandise.

