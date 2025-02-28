Handelsbanken Fonder AB Cuts Position in PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB cut its stake in PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 23,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 900 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in PTC Therapeutics were worth $1,074,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PTCT. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in PTC Therapeutics by 945.6% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 575,860 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $21,364,000 after acquiring an additional 643,960 shares in the last quarter. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC bought a new stake in PTC Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $7,234,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in PTC Therapeutics by 5.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,899,040 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $107,554,000 after purchasing an additional 149,700 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in PTC Therapeutics by 7.3% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 706,730 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,220,000 after purchasing an additional 47,902 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new stake in PTC Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $1,661,000.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PTCT has been the subject of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $32.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $56.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of PTC Therapeutics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $76.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $32.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.85.

PTC Therapeutics Price Performance

PTCT stock opened at $50.57 on Friday. PTC Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.00 and a 1 year high of $54.16. The company has a market cap of $3.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.51 and a beta of 0.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $46.87 and a 200 day moving average of $41.95.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Christine Marie Utter sold 879 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.10, for a total value of $44,037.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 63,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,178,444.20. This represents a 1.37 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Pierre Gravier sold 1,168 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.10, for a total transaction of $58,516.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 75,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,787,710.30. The trade was a 1.52 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 218,590 shares of company stock valued at $11,264,023 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

PTC Therapeutics Company Profile

PTC Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines to patients with rare disorders in the United States and internationally. The company offers Translarna and Emflaza for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy; Upstaza to treat aromatic l-amino acid decarboxylas (AADC) deficiency, a central nervous system disorder; Tegsedi and Waylivra for the treatment of rare diseases; and Evrysdi to treat spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in adults and children.

Featured Articles

