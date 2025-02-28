Handelsbanken Fonder AB Cuts Stock Position in Westlake Co. (NYSE:WLK)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB lessened its stake in shares of Westlake Co. (NYSE:WLK – Free Report) by 16.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,600 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 1,700 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Westlake were worth $986,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WLK. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Westlake by 1.6% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 19,420 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,919,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in Westlake by 2.2% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 9,300 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,398,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Westlake in the third quarter worth $205,000. Trajan Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Westlake in the third quarter worth $209,000. Finally, AustralianSuper Pty Ltd raised its position in Westlake by 16.8% in the third quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 10,726 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,612,000 after acquiring an additional 1,545 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.40% of the company’s stock.

Westlake Stock Down 1.7 %

WLK opened at $110.37 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market cap of $14.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 155.45, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.17. Westlake Co. has a 52 week low of $104.74 and a 52 week high of $162.64. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $113.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $128.64.

Westlake Announces Dividend

Westlake ( NYSE:WLK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by ($0.98). The company had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.01 billion. Westlake had a net margin of 0.81% and a return on equity of 6.93%. The firm’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.72 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Westlake Co. will post 6.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.525 per share. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 4th. Westlake’s payout ratio is currently 45.36%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com cut Westlake from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup upgraded Westlake from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $152.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Westlake from $160.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Westlake from $130.00 to $122.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group raised Westlake from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $144.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.07.

Westlake Profile

Westlake Corporation engages in the manufacture and marketing of performance and essential materials, and housing and infrastructure products in the United States, Canada, Germany, China, Mexico, Brazil, France, Italy, Taiwan, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Performance and Essential Materials and Housing and Infrastructure Products.

