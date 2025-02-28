Handelsbanken Fonder AB Decreases Holdings in Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB decreased its holdings in Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Free Report) by 16.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 4,600 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Commercial Metals were worth $1,171,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Commercial Metals by 6.5% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,081,153 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $59,420,000 after purchasing an additional 66,092 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Commercial Metals by 1.1% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,714,116 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $94,208,000 after buying an additional 17,931 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Commercial Metals by 66.0% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 71,151 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,529,000 after buying an additional 28,297 shares during the period. Vestcor Inc lifted its stake in shares of Commercial Metals by 108.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 18,103 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $995,000 after acquiring an additional 9,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covea Finance grew its position in Commercial Metals by 44.2% during the 4th quarter. Covea Finance now owns 62,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,075,000 after acquiring an additional 19,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on CMC shares. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Commercial Metals from $65.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Commercial Metals in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. BNP Paribas cut shares of Commercial Metals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Commercial Metals from $65.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Commercial Metals from $62.00 to $58.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.33.

Commercial Metals Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of Commercial Metals stock opened at $48.99 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.56. Commercial Metals has a 12-month low of $45.50 and a 12-month high of $64.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market cap of $5.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.13, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.18.

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78. Commercial Metals had a net margin of 1.70% and a return on equity of 9.88%. The company had revenue of $1.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.49 earnings per share. Commercial Metals’s revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Commercial Metals will post 3.09 EPS for the current year.

Commercial Metals Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 16th were paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 16th. Commercial Metals’s payout ratio is presently 64.86%.

About Commercial Metals

Commercial Metals Company manufactures, recycles, and fabricates steel and metal products, and related materials and services in the United States, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through two segments, North America and Europe. The company processes and sells ferrous and nonferrous scrap metals to steel mills and foundries, aluminum sheet and ingot manufacturers, brass and bronze ingot makers, copper refineries and mills, secondary lead smelters, specialty steel mills, high temperature alloy manufacturers, and other consumers.

