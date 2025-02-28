Handelsbanken Fonder AB Grows Position in Joby Aviation, Inc. (NYSE:JOBY)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in shares of Joby Aviation, Inc. (NYSE:JOBY – Free Report) by 22.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 124,100 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 22,400 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Joby Aviation were worth $1,009,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Joby Aviation by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC now owns 123,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after buying an additional 1,715 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in Joby Aviation by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 36,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after buying an additional 2,261 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC raised its holdings in shares of Joby Aviation by 32.7% in the 4th quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 13,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 3,308 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of Joby Aviation by 200.6% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 3,320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Joby Aviation by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 29,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 3,522 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.85% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on shares of Joby Aviation from $9.75 to $11.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of Joby Aviation in a report on Thursday. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Joby Aviation in a research note on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Joby Aviation in a research note on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Joby Aviation from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.90.

Joby Aviation Trading Up 1.0 %

NYSE:JOBY opened at $6.77 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.18 billion, a PE ratio of -9.66 and a beta of 2.33. Joby Aviation, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.50 and a twelve month high of $10.72. The company’s 50 day moving average is $8.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.71.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Paul Cahill Sciarra sold 333,332 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total value of $2,666,656.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 58,994,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $471,957,832. This represents a 0.56 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Joeben Bevirt sold 10,785 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.43, for a total transaction of $80,132.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 793,036 shares in the company, valued at $5,892,257.48. This trade represents a 1.34 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,018,699 shares of company stock valued at $8,628,124. Insiders own 32.40% of the company’s stock.

About Joby Aviation

Joby Aviation, Inc, a vertically integrated air mobility company, engages in building an electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft optimized to deliver air transportation as a service. The company intends to build an aerial ridesharing service, as well as developing an application-based platform that will enable consumers to book rides.

