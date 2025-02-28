Handelsbanken Fonder AB Has $1.04 Million Stock Position in Enpro Inc. (NYSE:NPO)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its stake in shares of Enpro Inc. (NYSE:NPO – Free Report) by 30.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Enpro were worth $1,035,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new stake in Enpro during the 3rd quarter worth about $99,000. KBC Group NV raised its holdings in Enpro by 24.3% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 664 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Vista Finance LLC bought a new stake in Enpro during the 4th quarter worth about $204,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Enpro by 55.4% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,212 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Enpro during the 3rd quarter worth about $222,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.31% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Steven R. Bower sold 997 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.66, for a total transaction of $199,061.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Enpro Stock Performance

Shares of NPO stock opened at $186.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 2.59 and a quick ratio of 2.00. The stock has a market cap of $3.95 billion, a PE ratio of 53.86 and a beta of 1.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $180.85 and a 200-day moving average of $169.52. Enpro Inc. has a one year low of $136.68 and a one year high of $214.58.

Enpro (NYSE:NPO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The industrial products company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $258.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $250.10 million. Enpro had a return on equity of 10.25% and a net margin of 6.95%. Enpro’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.19 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Enpro Inc. will post 7.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Enpro Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. This is a boost from Enpro’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 5th. Enpro’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.84%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have weighed in on NPO. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Enpro from $170.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. StockNews.com cut Enpro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Enpro from $180.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th.

About Enpro

Enpro Inc design, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary, value-added products and solutions to safeguard critical environments in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Sealing Technologies and Advanced Surface Technologies. The Sealing Technologies segment offers single-use hygienic seals, tubing, components and assemblies; metallic, non-metallic, and composite material gaskets; dynamic seals; compression packing; hydraulic components; expansion joints; and wall penetration products for chemical and petrochemical processing, pulp and paper processing, nuclear energy, hydrogen, natural gas, food and biopharmaceutical processing, primary metal manufacturing, mining, water and waste treatment, commercial vehicle, aerospace, medical, filtration, and semiconductor fabrication industries.

