Handelsbanken Fonder AB Has $1.12 Million Position in NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its holdings in shares of NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR – Free Report) by 9.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,523 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,300 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in NovoCure were worth $1,118,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nordwand Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NovoCure by 100.0% in the third quarter. Nordwand Advisors LLC now owns 3,029,824 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $47,356,000 after purchasing an additional 1,514,824 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in NovoCure by 222.6% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 180,853 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,904,000 after purchasing an additional 124,793 shares during the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. purchased a new position in shares of NovoCure in the 3rd quarter worth $1,812,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in NovoCure by 0.6% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,232,008 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $253,706,000 after purchasing an additional 90,422 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its holdings in NovoCure by 10.3% during the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 907,999 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $14,192,000 after acquiring an additional 84,606 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.61% of the company’s stock.

NovoCure Trading Down 12.4 %

NASDAQ NVCR opened at $19.23 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.74 and a beta of 0.62. NovoCure Limited has a 12 month low of $11.70 and a 12 month high of $34.13. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $25.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.44.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NovoCure ( NASDAQ:NVCR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by ($0.27). NovoCure had a negative return on equity of 41.48% and a negative net margin of 25.93%. The business had revenue of $161.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.30 million. As a group, research analysts predict that NovoCure Limited will post -1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on NVCR. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 target price on shares of NovoCure in a research report on Monday, January 13th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of NovoCure in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Evercore ISI raised shares of NovoCure from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of NovoCure from $28.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.67.

NovoCure Profile

NovoCure Limited, an oncology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of tumor treating fields (TTFields) devices for the treatment of solid tumor cancers in the United States, Germany, Japan, Greater China, and internationally. The company’s TTFields devices include Optune Gio and Optune Lua.

