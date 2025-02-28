Handelsbanken Fonder AB Has $1.14 Million Position in Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN – Free Report) by 6.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,739 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Rayonier were worth $1,142,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Rayonier by 165.1% in the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,079 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 672 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. raised its holdings in Rayonier by 59.7% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,404 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in Rayonier by 539.9% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,235 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,042 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of Rayonier by 41.8% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,733 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of Rayonier by 135.7% in the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,782 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,026 shares during the period. 89.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Rayonier Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE RYN opened at $26.54 on Friday. Rayonier Inc. has a one year low of $24.88 and a one year high of $35.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.25 and a beta of 1.03.

Rayonier ( NYSE:RYN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.08. Rayonier had a net margin of 28.44% and a return on equity of 3.86%. Sell-side analysts expect that Rayonier Inc. will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

Rayonier announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Monday, December 2nd that permits the company to repurchase $300.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the real estate investment trust to buy up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Rayonier Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 17th will be given a $0.2725 dividend. This represents a $1.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 17th. Rayonier’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.19%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com raised Rayonier from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Rayonier from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 7th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Rayonier from $32.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Rayonier from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 6th.

About Rayonier

Rayonier is a leading timberland real estate investment trust with assets located in some of the most productive softwood timber growing regions in the United States and New Zealand. As of December 31, 2023, Rayonier owned or leased under long-term agreements approximately 2.7 million acres of timberlands located in the U.S.

