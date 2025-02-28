Handelsbanken Fonder AB Has $1.15 Million Stock Holdings in Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB trimmed its position in Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI – Free Report) by 7.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,602 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,600 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Power Integrations were worth $1,148,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Power Integrations by 25.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,340,328 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $150,062,000 after buying an additional 476,986 shares during the period. M&G PLC bought a new position in Power Integrations in the third quarter valued at approximately $9,820,000. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Power Integrations by 173.4% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 180,754 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $11,591,000 after acquiring an additional 114,644 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Power Integrations by 18.4% in the 3rd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. now owns 621,875 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $39,875,000 after purchasing an additional 96,609 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN boosted its position in shares of Power Integrations by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 2,111,663 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $135,400,000 after purchasing an additional 80,761 shares during the last quarter.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Sandeep Nayyar sold 5,152 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.75, for a total transaction of $312,984.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 110,394 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,706,435.50. This represents a 4.46 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Balu Balakrishnan sold 12,507 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.64, for a total value of $758,424.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 600,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,384,121.28. This represents a 2.04 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,544 shares of company stock worth $2,433,105 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on POWI shares. StockNews.com upgraded Power Integrations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of Power Integrations from $80.00 to $77.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $78.00 target price on shares of Power Integrations in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.00.

Power Integrations Stock Down 5.8 %

Power Integrations stock opened at $60.60 on Friday. Power Integrations, Inc. has a twelve month low of $56.63 and a twelve month high of $79.13. The company has a 50 day moving average of $61.71 and a 200-day moving average of $62.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a PE ratio of 106.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 1.11.

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.12). Power Integrations had a net margin of 7.69% and a return on equity of 4.48%. Equities analysts anticipate that Power Integrations, Inc. will post 0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Power Integrations Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. Power Integrations’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 147.37%.

About Power Integrations

Power Integrations, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs), and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion worldwide. The company provides a range of alternating current to direct current power conversion products that address power supply ranging from less than one watt of output to approximately 500 watts of output for mobile-device chargers, consumer appliances, utility meters, LCD monitors, main and standby power supplies for desktop computers and TVs, LED lighting, and various other consumer and industrial applications, as well as power conversion in high-power applications comprising industrial motors, solar and wind-power systems, electric vehicles, and high-voltage DC transmission systems.

Further Reading

