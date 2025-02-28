Handelsbanken Fonder AB Has $1.17 Million Stock Holdings in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its position in shares of Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO – Free Report) by 10.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,004 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Assured Guaranty were worth $1,170,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. River Road Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Assured Guaranty during the third quarter worth about $53,026,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its holdings in Assured Guaranty by 50.7% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 434,173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,525,000 after purchasing an additional 146,107 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its stake in shares of Assured Guaranty by 112.9% in the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 216,912 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,249,000 after purchasing an additional 115,012 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP raised its stake in shares of Assured Guaranty by 13.2% in the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 981,131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $78,020,000 after purchasing an additional 114,308 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Assured Guaranty by 112.6% in the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 174,447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,872,000 after purchasing an additional 92,408 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.22% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AGO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Assured Guaranty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on shares of Assured Guaranty from $92.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Assured Guaranty from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th.

Assured Guaranty Stock Performance

Shares of Assured Guaranty stock opened at $92.28 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $90.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Assured Guaranty Ltd. has a 12 month low of $72.57 and a 12 month high of $96.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.17 and a beta of 1.11.

Assured Guaranty (NYSE:AGO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by ($0.07). Assured Guaranty had a return on equity of 11.58% and a net margin of 70.37%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Assured Guaranty Ltd. will post 7.3 EPS for the current year.

Assured Guaranty Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 5th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 5th. This is a boost from Assured Guaranty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. Assured Guaranty’s payout ratio is 10.57%.

Assured Guaranty Company Profile

Assured Guaranty Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides credit protection products to public finance, infrastructure, and structured finance markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Insurance and Asset Management. The company offers financial guaranty insurance that protects holders of debt instruments and other monetary obligations from defaults in scheduled payments.

