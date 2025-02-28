Handelsbanken Fonder AB Has $1.17 Million Stock Holdings in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its holdings in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT – Free Report) by 15.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,330 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Euronet Worldwide were worth $1,165,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Euronet Worldwide during the fourth quarter valued at $354,000. Convergence Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 92.3% in the fourth quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 12,720 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,308,000 after purchasing an additional 6,104 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 20,788 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,138,000 after purchasing an additional 1,942 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Euronet Worldwide by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 23,277 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,394,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in Euronet Worldwide by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,372,449 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $340,955,000 after acquiring an additional 16,220 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Euronet Worldwide alerts:

Euronet Worldwide Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:EEFT opened at $100.92 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.43 billion, a PE ratio of 15.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $100.79 and its 200-day moving average is $101.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.25. Euronet Worldwide, Inc. has a 52 week low of $91.07 and a 52 week high of $117.66.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Euronet Worldwide ( NASDAQ:EEFT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The business services provider reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.05 by ($0.23). Euronet Worldwide had a net margin of 7.69% and a return on equity of 27.74%. Sell-side analysts predict that Euronet Worldwide, Inc. will post 9.11 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on EEFT shares. StockNews.com downgraded Euronet Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 22nd. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Euronet Worldwide from $135.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Euronet Worldwide in a report on Friday, February 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of Euronet Worldwide in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $127.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on EEFT

Insider Buying and Selling at Euronet Worldwide

In other Euronet Worldwide news, CEO Nikos Fountas sold 21,479 shares of Euronet Worldwide stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.56, for a total value of $2,224,365.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 52,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,423,437.20. The trade was a 29.09 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 10.50% of the company’s stock.

Euronet Worldwide Company Profile

(Free Report)

Euronet Worldwide, Inc provides payment and transaction processing and distribution solutions to financial institutions, retailers, service providers, and individual consumers worldwide. It operates through three segments: Electronic Fund Transfer Processing, epay, and Money Transfer. The Electronic Fund Transfer Processing segment provides electronic payment solutions, including automated teller machine (ATM) cash withdrawal and deposit services, ATM network participation, outsourced ATM and point-of-sale (POS) management solutions, credit and debit and prepaid card outsourcing, card issuing, and merchant acquiring services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EEFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Euronet Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Euronet Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.