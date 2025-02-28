Handelsbanken Fonder AB Has $1.19 Million Position in Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in shares of Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST – Free Report) by 30.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,400 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Upstart were worth $1,194,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Upstart during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. BNP Paribas acquired a new stake in Upstart during the third quarter valued at $37,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in Upstart by 125.3% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new position in Upstart in the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Prospera Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Upstart during the 3rd quarter worth about $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.01% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on UPST. Wedbush increased their price objective on Upstart from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Upstart from $87.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Upstart from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Upstart from $13.50 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Upstart from $80.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Upstart has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.38.

Insider Activity

In other Upstart news, CEO Dave Girouard sold 41,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.60, for a total value of $2,608,354.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 57,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,576,838.80. This represents a 42.17 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Natalia Mirgorodskaya sold 794 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.02, for a total value of $62,741.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 21,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,737,254.70. This represents a 3.49 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 167,181 shares of company stock valued at $11,664,466. Insiders own 18.06% of the company’s stock.

Upstart Stock Down 3.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ UPST opened at $66.73 on Friday. Upstart Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.60 and a 12 month high of $96.43. The company has a market cap of $6.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -45.71 and a beta of 2.25. The business’s 50 day moving average is $67.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.14.

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.02. Upstart had a negative net margin of 20.20% and a negative return on equity of 25.87%. Sell-side analysts expect that Upstart Holdings, Inc. will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Upstart Profile

(Free Report)

Upstart Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a cloud-based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform in the United States. Its platform includes personal loans, automotive retail and refinance loans, home equity lines of credit, and small dollar loans that connects consumer demand for loans to its to bank and credit unions.

See Also

