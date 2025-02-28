Handelsbanken Fonder AB Has $1.21 Million Position in Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its holdings in Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS – Free Report) by 11.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,437 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Advanced Energy Industries were worth $1,207,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AEIS. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH increased its position in Advanced Energy Industries by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 139,556 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $16,137,000 after purchasing an additional 12,860 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 12.4% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 483,848 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $50,920,000 after buying an additional 53,566 shares during the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Advanced Energy Industries in the third quarter valued at approximately $12,306,000. MQS Management LLC bought a new position in Advanced Energy Industries in the third quarter valued at approximately $664,000. Finally, Moody Aldrich Partners LLC grew its holdings in Advanced Energy Industries by 26.8% during the 4th quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC now owns 51,726 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $5,981,000 after acquiring an additional 10,947 shares during the period. 99.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AEIS stock opened at $116.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 3.27 and a current ratio of 4.42. Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $89.11 and a 52 week high of $132.16. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $118.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $112.00. The company has a market capitalization of $4.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.45.

Advanced Energy Industries ( NASDAQ:AEIS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The electronics maker reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by ($0.03). Advanced Energy Industries had a return on equity of 8.90% and a net margin of 3.66%. On average, analysts expect that Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 24th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.34%. Advanced Energy Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.97%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Advanced Energy Industries from $138.00 to $136.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $145.00 target price on shares of Advanced Energy Industries in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Advanced Energy Industries from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of Advanced Energy Industries in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Advanced Energy Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.56.

In other Advanced Energy Industries news, Director Lanesha Minnix sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.37, for a total transaction of $206,992.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $451,760.04. The trade was a 31.42 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.87% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc provides precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's plasma power products offer solutions to enable innovation for semiconductor and thin film plasma processes, such as dry etch and deposition.

