Handelsbanken Fonder AB Has $1 Million Position in Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB reduced its position in shares of Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX – Free Report) by 20.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 31,753 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 8,100 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in BOX were worth $1,003,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of BOX during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of BOX by 245.4% in the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,162 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 1,536 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its position in shares of BOX by 35.7% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 5,403 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 1,420 shares during the last quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division grew its position in shares of BOX by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division now owns 6,070 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $192,000 after buying an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bleakley Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of BOX in the 4th quarter valued at about $200,000. 86.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get BOX alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, VP Eli Berkovitch sold 4,792 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.46, for a total value of $155,548.32. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 140,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,549,983.12. This represents a 3.31 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Olivia Nottebohm sold 6,079 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.42, for a total value of $209,239.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 440,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,178,806.96. This represents a 1.36 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 89,041 shares of company stock valued at $2,889,758. 4.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of BOX in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. UBS Group upped their price target on BOX from $34.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. DA Davidson assumed coverage on BOX in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com lowered BOX from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on BOX from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.89.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on BOX

BOX Stock Performance

BOX stock opened at $32.38 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.45. Box, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.63 and a fifty-two week high of $35.74. The company has a market cap of $4.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.88.

About BOX

(Free Report)

Box, Inc engages in the provision of an enterprise content platform that enables organizations to securely manage enterprise content while allowing easy, secure access and sharing of this content from anywhere, on any device. Its products include cloud content management, IT and admin controls, Box Governance, Box Zones, Box Relay, Box Shuttle, and Box KeySafe.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BOX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BOX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BOX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.