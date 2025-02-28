Handelsbanken Fonder AB Has $932,000 Stake in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB trimmed its stake in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU – Free Report) by 17.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 87,900 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 18,900 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Western Union were worth $932,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of WU. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new stake in Western Union in the third quarter valued at $25,000. R Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in Western Union during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky acquired a new stake in Western Union during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB grew its holdings in Western Union by 1,734.7% during the 4th quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 4,862 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 4,597 shares during the period. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Western Union during the 4th quarter worth about $53,000. 91.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on WU. Barclays decreased their price target on Western Union from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on Western Union from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Western Union from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Western Union in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their price target on Western Union from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Western Union currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.11.

Western Union Price Performance

WU stock opened at $10.76 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a PE ratio of 3.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.52 and its 200-day moving average is $11.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.04, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The Western Union Company has a 1 year low of $10.04 and a 1 year high of $14.19.

Western Union (NYSE:WU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The credit services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.02). Western Union had a net margin of 22.19% and a return on equity of 96.90%. Equities research analysts expect that The Western Union Company will post 1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Western Union declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Friday, December 13th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the credit services provider to buy up to 27.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Western Union Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 17th will be given a $0.235 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 17th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.74%. Western Union’s payout ratio is 34.43%.

About Western Union

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates through Consumer Money Transfer and Consumer Services segments. The Consumer Money Transfer segment facilitates money transfers for international cross-border and intra-country transfers, primarily through a network of retail agent locations, as well as through websites and mobile devices.

Featured Articles

