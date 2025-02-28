Handelsbanken Fonder AB Has $948,000 Stock Holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA – Free Report) by 9.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,016 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust were worth $948,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NSA. Creative Planning grew its holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 27.3% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 10,501 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $506,000 after purchasing an additional 2,250 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 29.3% during the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,764 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 9.0% during the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 8,465 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 3.3% during the third quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,009 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, abrdn plc grew its holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 4.8% during the third quarter. abrdn plc now owns 13,651 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $658,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.97% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NSA shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised National Storage Affiliates Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Barclays reduced their price objective on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $46.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.56.

Shares of NSA stock opened at $38.99 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.80 and a beta of 1.03. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a one year low of $34.50 and a one year high of $49.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $37.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $190.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $185.37 million. National Storage Affiliates Trust had a return on equity of 10.35% and a net margin of 20.59%. Analysts predict that National Storage Affiliates Trust will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th will be given a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.85%. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 133.33%.

National Storage Affiliates Trust is a real estate investment trust headquartered in Greenwood Village, Colorado, focused on the ownership, operation and acquisition of self storage properties predominantly located within the top 100 metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. As of December 31, 2023, the Company held ownership interests in and operated 1,050 self storage properties, located in 42 states and Puerto Rico with approximately 68.6 million rentable square feet, which excludes 39 self storage properties classified as held for sale to be sold to a third party.

