Handelsbanken Fonder AB Has $993,000 Holdings in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT – Free Report) by 17.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 57,051 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,500 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Blackstone Mortgage Trust were worth $993,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BXMT. True North Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. True North Advisors LLC now owns 23,993 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $418,000 after acquiring an additional 558 shares during the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 38,237 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $666,000 after buying an additional 624 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 16,915 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 785 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. lifted its stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 14,224 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC lifted its stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 13,737 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 1,208 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.15% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BXMT has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $18.50 to $19.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $17.50 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $18.50 to $19.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.71.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BXMT opened at $20.45 on Friday. Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $16.53 and a one year high of $21.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.48 and a beta of 1.50. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $18.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.57.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.87) by $1.26. Blackstone Mortgage Trust had a negative net margin of 11.54% and a positive return on equity of 8.62%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. will post 1.65 EPS for the current year.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were paid a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.19%. Blackstone Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -160.68%.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Company Profile

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates senior loans collateralized by commercial properties in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company originates and acquires senior floating rate mortgage loans that are secured by a first-priority mortgage on commercial real estate assets.

