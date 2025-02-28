Handelsbanken Fonder AB Increases Holdings in ACV Auctions Inc. (NASDAQ:ACVA)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its holdings in shares of ACV Auctions Inc. (NASDAQ:ACVA – Free Report) by 6.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in ACV Auctions were worth $950,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in ACV Auctions by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,655,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,969,000 after purchasing an additional 897,477 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in ACV Auctions by 17.2% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,980,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,576,000 after purchasing an additional 732,422 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in ACV Auctions by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,517,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,516,000 after purchasing an additional 67,969 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in ACV Auctions by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,242,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,918,000 after purchasing an additional 115,700 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in ACV Auctions by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,167,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,398,000 after purchasing an additional 311,465 shares during the period. 88.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of ACV Auctions from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of ACV Auctions from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of ACV Auctions in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Stephens upgraded shares of ACV Auctions to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of ACV Auctions from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.35.

Insider Activity

In other ACV Auctions news, CFO William Zerella sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.57, for a total value of $308,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 462,452 shares in the company, valued at $9,512,637.64. This trade represents a 3.14 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Waterman sold 30,162 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.53, for a total transaction of $619,225.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 314,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,461,571.14. This represents a 8.75 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 92,662 shares of company stock worth $1,935,451. Corporate insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

ACV Auctions Price Performance

NASDAQ ACVA opened at $16.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.56. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $20.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.14. ACV Auctions Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.76 and a 52-week high of $23.46. The company has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a PE ratio of -32.84 and a beta of 1.69.

ACV Auctions (NASDAQ:ACVA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.01. ACV Auctions had a negative net margin of 12.51% and a negative return on equity of 12.94%. The firm had revenue of $159.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156.77 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that ACV Auctions Inc. will post -0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ACV Auctions Profile

ACV Auctions Inc operates a digital marketplace that connects buyers and sellers for the online auction of wholesale vehicles. The company’s marketplace platform includes digital marketplace, which connects buyers and sellers by providing online auction, which facilitates real-time transactions of wholesale vehicles; Run List for pre-filtering and pre-screening of vehicles up to 24 hours prior to an auction taking place; ACV transportation service to enable the buyers to see real-time transportation quotes and status reports of the vehicle; ACV capital, a short-term inventory financing services for buyers to purchase vehicles; and Go Green’s seller assurance service for against claims related to defects in the vehicle.

