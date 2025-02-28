Handelsbanken Fonder AB Increases Position in Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH – Free Report) by 27.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 44,900 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,700 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Celsius were worth $1,183,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CELH. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Celsius by 48.3% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. S.A. Mason LLC boosted its holdings in Celsius by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Celsius in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of Celsius by 69.0% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 549 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of Celsius by 185.7% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 1,114 shares during the last quarter. 60.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ CELH opened at $25.99 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.07, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.78. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.05. Celsius Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.10 and a 12-month high of $99.62.

Celsius ( NASDAQ:CELH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.03. Celsius had a return on equity of 51.89% and a net margin of 10.70%. The company had revenue of $332.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $326.07 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Celsius Holdings, Inc. will post 0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CELH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TD Cowen cut Celsius from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $29.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. UBS Group decreased their price target on Celsius from $45.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Celsius from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Celsius in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Celsius from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.78.

In other Celsius news, major shareholder William H. Milmoe sold 65,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.15, for a total value of $2,024,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 261,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,137,781.75. This represents a 19.92 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, processes, markets, distributes, and sells functional energy drinks and liquid supplements in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canadian, European, Middle Eastern, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company offers CELSIUS, a fitness drink or supplement designed to accelerate metabolism and burn body fat; various flavors and carbonated and non-carbonated functional energy drinks under the CELSIUS Originals and Vibe name, as well as functional energy drink under the CELSIUS Essentials and CELSIUS On-the-Go Powder names; and CELSIUS ready-to drink products.

