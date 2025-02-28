Handelsbanken Fonder AB Increases Stock Holdings in EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its position in EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR – Free Report) by 9.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 25,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in EPR Properties were worth $1,134,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ieq Capital LLC increased its holdings in EPR Properties by 89.2% in the fourth quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 7,844 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $347,000 after buying an additional 3,699 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of EPR Properties by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 17,818 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $789,000 after purchasing an additional 1,521 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of EPR Properties by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 4,117 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $182,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in EPR Properties by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 235,999 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,450,000 after acquiring an additional 25,345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EPR Properties during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $603,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.66% of the company’s stock.

EPR Properties Price Performance

NYSE EPR opened at $52.06 on Friday. EPR Properties has a fifty-two week low of $39.65 and a fifty-two week high of $53.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 7.81 and a quick ratio of 7.81. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $46.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.58. The firm has a market cap of $3.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.54 and a beta of 1.75.

EPR Properties Increases Dividend

EPR Properties ( NYSE:EPR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.56. EPR Properties had a return on equity of 8.22% and a net margin of 28.87%. The firm had revenue of $149.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.25 million. On average, analysts anticipate that EPR Properties will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be paid a $0.295 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. This represents a $3.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.80%. This is an increase from EPR Properties’s previous monthly dividend of $0.29. EPR Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 148.05%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on EPR shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on EPR Properties from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. UBS Group started coverage on shares of EPR Properties in a report on Thursday, November 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of EPR Properties in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.50.

About EPR Properties

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) is the leading diversified experiential net lease real estate investment trust (REIT), specializing in select enduring experiential properties in the real estate industry. We focus on real estate venues that create value by facilitating out of home leisure and recreation experiences where consumers choose to spend their discretionary time and money.

