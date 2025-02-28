Handelsbanken Fonder AB Increases Stock Position in Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its stake in shares of Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG – Free Report) by 9.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,323 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Harley-Davidson were worth $1,064,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Harley-Davidson by 289.4% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 7,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 5,531 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Harley-Davidson in the third quarter worth approximately $294,000. Verity Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Harley-Davidson by 28.3% in the third quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after buying an additional 1,851 shares during the last quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Harley-Davidson in the third quarter worth approximately $211,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Harley-Davidson by 14.7% in the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Harley-Davidson alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Luke Christopher Mansfield sold 3,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.96, for a total value of $88,264.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $611,487.80. This trade represents a 12.61 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Harley-Davidson Trading Up 0.1 %

Harley-Davidson stock opened at $26.36 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.91, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.19. Harley-Davidson, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.25 and a 1 year high of $44.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $28.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.58.

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported ($0.93) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by ($0.28). Harley-Davidson had a net margin of 9.25% and a return on equity of 13.64%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.18 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Harley-Davidson, Inc. will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Harley-Davidson Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. This is a boost from Harley-Davidson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Harley-Davidson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.62%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on HOG shares. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Harley-Davidson from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 31st. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Harley-Davidson from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 6th. DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of Harley-Davidson from $39.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Harley-Davidson from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Harley-Davidson from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.57.

View Our Latest Report on HOG

Harley-Davidson Profile

(Free Report)

Harley-Davidson, Inc manufactures and sells motorcycles in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Harley-Davidson Motor Company, LiveWire, and Harley-Davidson Financial Services. The Harley-Davidson Motor Company segment designs, manufactures, and sells motorcycles, including cruiser, trike, touring, standard, sportbike, adventure, and dual sport, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, and apparel, as well as licenses its trademarks and related services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Harley-Davidson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harley-Davidson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.