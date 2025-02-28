Handelsbanken Fonder AB Invests $1.17 Million in White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new position in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 600 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,167,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of WTM. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 101.9% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,151 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,953,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 579.1% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,562 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,646,000 after purchasing an additional 1,332 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $678,000. Oddo BHF Asset Management Sas acquired a new position in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,606,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 39,844 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $67,603,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the period. 88.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get White Mountains Insurance Group alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com lowered White Mountains Insurance Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th.

White Mountains Insurance Group Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSE WTM opened at $1,843.62 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.49 and a beta of 0.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1,891.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,854.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. has a 52 week low of $1,665.71 and a 52 week high of $2,023.00.

White Mountains Insurance Group (NYSE:WTM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The insurance provider reported $12.44 EPS for the quarter. White Mountains Insurance Group had a return on equity of 10.56% and a net margin of 10.29%.

About White Mountains Insurance Group

(Free Report)

White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and other financial services in the United States. The company operates through HG Global/BAM, Ark/WM Outrigger, Kudu, and Other Operations segments. The HG Global/BAM segment provides insurance on municipal bonds issued to finance public purposes, such as schools, utilities, and transportation facilities, as well as reinsurance protection services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for White Mountains Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for White Mountains Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.