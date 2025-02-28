Handelsbanken Fonder AB Invests $1.17 Million in White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new position in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 600 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,167,000.
Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of WTM. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 101.9% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,151 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,953,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 579.1% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,562 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,646,000 after purchasing an additional 1,332 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $678,000. Oddo BHF Asset Management Sas acquired a new position in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,606,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 39,844 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $67,603,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the period. 88.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, StockNews.com lowered White Mountains Insurance Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th.
White Mountains Insurance Group Trading Up 0.6 %
NYSE WTM opened at $1,843.62 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.49 and a beta of 0.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1,891.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,854.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. has a 52 week low of $1,665.71 and a 52 week high of $2,023.00.
White Mountains Insurance Group (NYSE:WTM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The insurance provider reported $12.44 EPS for the quarter. White Mountains Insurance Group had a return on equity of 10.56% and a net margin of 10.29%.
About White Mountains Insurance Group
White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and other financial services in the United States. The company operates through HG Global/BAM, Ark/WM Outrigger, Kudu, and Other Operations segments. The HG Global/BAM segment provides insurance on municipal bonds issued to finance public purposes, such as schools, utilities, and transportation facilities, as well as reinsurance protection services.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than White Mountains Insurance Group
- 3 Tickers Leading a Meme Stock Revival
- Volatility Is Back: 3 Stocks To Cushion the S&P 500’s Swings
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Are Proving They Are Still Essential
- 2 Catalysts That Could Push NVIDIA Stock Up 30% This Year
- 3 REITs to Buy and Hold for the Long Term
- Do GM Stock Buybacks Make the Stock Buyable For Investors?
Receive News & Ratings for White Mountains Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for White Mountains Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.