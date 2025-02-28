Handelsbanken Fonder AB Lowers Position in Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB trimmed its holdings in shares of Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT – Free Report) by 4.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,206 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Veracyte were worth $1,038,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VCYT. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in Veracyte by 116.3% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 833,754 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $33,017,000 after purchasing an additional 448,251 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in shares of Veracyte in the third quarter worth $9,498,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Veracyte by 288.6% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 360,871 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $12,284,000 after acquiring an additional 268,000 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in Veracyte by 276.4% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 301,652 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $10,268,000 after buying an additional 221,504 shares during the period. Finally, Castleark Management LLC bought a new stake in Veracyte during the third quarter valued at $6,010,000.

Get Veracyte alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Veracyte

In other news, insider John Leite sold 1,050 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.25, for a total transaction of $45,412.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 73,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,192,282.50. This represents a 1.40 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Karin Eastham sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.30, for a total value of $403,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,497 shares in the company, valued at $745,429.10. The trade was a 35.09 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 19,533 shares of company stock worth $815,584. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 price objective (down previously from $38.00) on shares of Veracyte in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $51.00 price objective on shares of Veracyte in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com cut Veracyte from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wolfe Research began coverage on Veracyte in a research note on Friday, November 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Veracyte from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on VCYT

Veracyte Stock Down 4.8 %

Shares of VCYT opened at $33.84 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $41.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.61. Veracyte, Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.61 and a 52 week high of $47.32. The stock has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -225.60 and a beta of 1.71.

Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The biotechnology company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.07. Veracyte had a positive return on equity of 3.02% and a negative net margin of 2.18%. The business had revenue of $118.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $110.73 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.39) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Veracyte, Inc. will post 0.68 EPS for the current year.

Veracyte Profile

(Free Report)

Veracyte, Inc engages in the research, development and commercialization of diagnostic products. The firm’s portfolio includes Afirma, Percepta, and Envisia. It intends to treat thyroid cancer, improve lung cancer screening, and clarify the diagnosis of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis. The company was founded by Bonnie H.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VCYT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Veracyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veracyte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.