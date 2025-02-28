Handelsbanken Fonder AB Makes New $973,000 Investment in Liberty Live Group (NASDAQ:LLYVK)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new position in Liberty Live Group (NASDAQ:LLYVK – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 14,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $973,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Liberty Live Group by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 11,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $587,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Liberty Live Group by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $629,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its holdings in shares of Liberty Live Group by 26.8% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank increased its holdings in shares of Liberty Live Group by 79.9% in the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 16,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $856,000 after buying an additional 7,408 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Makena Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Live Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $10,222,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.36% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Live Group stock opened at $72.41 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $72.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.95. Liberty Live Group has a twelve month low of $33.50 and a twelve month high of $81.66.

In other Liberty Live Group news, CEO Gregory B. Maffei sold 35,463 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.53, for a total value of $2,536,668.39. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,240,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $88,753,351.05. The trade was a 2.78 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink

Liberty Live Group operates in the media, communications, and entertainment industries primarily in North America and the United Kingdom. The company is headquartered in Englewood, Colorado.

