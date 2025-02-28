Handelsbanken Fonder AB Makes New $973,000 Investment in Liberty Live Group (NASDAQ:LLYVK)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new position in Liberty Live Group (NASDAQ:LLYVK – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 14,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $973,000.
Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Liberty Live Group by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 11,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $587,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Liberty Live Group by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $629,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its holdings in shares of Liberty Live Group by 26.8% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank increased its holdings in shares of Liberty Live Group by 79.9% in the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 16,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $856,000 after buying an additional 7,408 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Makena Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Live Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $10,222,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.36% of the company’s stock.
Liberty Live Group Stock Performance
Liberty Live Group stock opened at $72.41 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $72.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.95. Liberty Live Group has a twelve month low of $33.50 and a twelve month high of $81.66.
Insider Activity at Liberty Live Group
Liberty Live Group Profile
Liberty Live Group operates in the media, communications, and entertainment industries primarily in North America and the United Kingdom. The company is headquartered in Englewood, Colorado.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Liberty Live Group
- How to start investing in penny stocks
- Volatility Is Back: 3 Stocks To Cushion the S&P 500’s Swings
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Can Help Take a Bite Out of Inflation
- 2 Catalysts That Could Push NVIDIA Stock Up 30% This Year
- What Is WallStreetBets and What Stocks Are They Targeting?
- Do GM Stock Buybacks Make the Stock Buyable For Investors?
Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Live Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Live Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.