Handelsbanken Fonder AB Purchases 2,000 Shares of Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its stake in Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM – Free Report) by 12.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,500 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Summit Materials were worth $936,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Summit Materials by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,639,798 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $298,181,000 after buying an additional 429,062 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Summit Materials by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,289,410 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $206,445,000 after acquiring an additional 94,694 shares in the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Summit Materials by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 3,567,938 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $139,257,000 after acquiring an additional 488,688 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Summit Materials by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,789,212 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $108,885,000 after acquiring an additional 9,566 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Summit Materials by 21.8% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,752,993 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $68,419,000 after purchasing an additional 313,957 shares during the last quarter.

Get Summit Materials alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on SUM. Longbow Research reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Summit Materials in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and set a $52.50 price target (down from $60.00) on shares of Summit Materials in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Summit Materials from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and set a $52.50 price objective (down from $55.00) on shares of Summit Materials in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $52.50 price objective (up previously from $43.00) on shares of Summit Materials in a report on Monday, November 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.54.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Christopher Burke Gaskill sold 1,536 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.91, for a total value of $78,197.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 40,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,047,651.11. This trade represents a 3.68 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Summit Materials Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of SUM stock opened at $52.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 2.48. The firm has a market cap of $9.23 billion, a PE ratio of 64.07 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a 50-day moving average of $51.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.34. Summit Materials, Inc. has a 1-year low of $34.64 and a 1-year high of $54.07.

Summit Materials Profile

(Free Report)

Summit Materials, Inc is a vertically integrated construction materials company, which engages in manufacturing construction materials and related downstream products. It operates through the following segments: West, East, and Cement. The West segment includes operations in Texas, Utah, Arizona, Colorado, Idaho, Wyoming, Oklahoma, Arkansas and British Columbia, Canada.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SUM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Summit Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Summit Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.