Handelsbanken Fonder AB Purchases 400 Shares of Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI – Free Report) by 6.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,258 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Herc were worth $1,185,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Herc by 27.7% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 281 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Herc by 187.6% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,303 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Herc by 369.9% during the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 343 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Herc by 145.7% in the third quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 91,725 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $14,624,000 after purchasing an additional 54,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Herc by 9.1% in the third quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 8,624 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,375,000 after purchasing an additional 716 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.11% of the company’s stock.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Herc from $204.00 to $234.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $219.75.

Shares of NYSE:HRI opened at $144.94 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $191.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $184.37. The company has a market capitalization of $4.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. Herc Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $124.70 and a 52-week high of $246.88.

Herc (NYSE:HRI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The transportation company reported $3.58 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.98 by ($0.40). The company had revenue of $934.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $919.84 million. Herc had a return on equity of 26.48% and a net margin of 5.91%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Herc Holdings Inc. will post 12.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 18th. This is a boost from Herc’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. Herc’s payout ratio is currently 37.79%.

Herc Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental supplier. It rents aerial, earthmoving, material handling, trucks and trailers, air compressors, compaction, and lighting equipment, as well as generators, and safety supplies and expendables; and provides ProSolutions, an industry specific solution based services, such as pumping solutions, power generation, climate control, remediation and restoration, and studio and production equipment.

