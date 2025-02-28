Handelsbanken Fonder AB Raises Position in FirstCash Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its position in shares of FirstCash Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS – Free Report) by 5.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,016 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 500 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in FirstCash were worth $1,038,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sanctuary Advisors LLC lifted its stake in FirstCash by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 7,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $826,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in FirstCash by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 130,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,531,000 after purchasing an additional 4,483 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its position in FirstCash by 19.0% in the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 19,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,070,000 after buying an additional 3,194 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in FirstCash by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 122,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,701,000 after buying an additional 5,847 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in FirstCash in the 4th quarter valued at about $343,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.30% of the company’s stock.

FirstCash Trading Down 0.4 %

NASDAQ:FCFS opened at $110.97 on Friday. FirstCash Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $100.24 and a 52 week high of $133.64. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $110.25 and a 200 day moving average of $111.24. The company has a quick ratio of 3.15, a current ratio of 4.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.37 and a beta of 0.67.

FirstCash Dividend Announcement

FirstCash ( NASDAQ:FCFS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.10. FirstCash had a net margin of 7.64% and a return on equity of 14.99%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that FirstCash Holdings, Inc. will post 7.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. FirstCash’s payout ratio is currently 26.53%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $137.00 price target on shares of FirstCash in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th.

Insider Transactions at FirstCash

In related news, major shareholder Douglas Richard Rippel sold 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.43, for a total transaction of $34,029,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,431,869 shares in the company, valued at approximately $502,706,900.67. This trade represents a 6.34 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO R Douglas Orr sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.35, for a total transaction of $226,700.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 100,567 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,399,269.45. This represents a 1.95 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 14.77% of the company’s stock.

FirstCash Profile

FirstCash Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates retail pawn stores in the United States, Mexico, and rest of Latin America. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Pawn, Latin America Pawn, and Retail POS Payment Solutions segments. Its pawn stores lend money on the collateral of pledged personal property, including jewelry, electronics, tools, appliances, sporting goods, and musical instruments; and retails merchandise acquired through collateral forfeitures on forfeited pawn loans and over-the-counter purchases of merchandise directly from customers.

