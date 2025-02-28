Handelsbanken Fonder AB Raises Position in Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its stake in Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO – Free Report) by 11.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,003 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Steven Madden were worth $936,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Steven Madden by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 381,196 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $16,208,000 after acquiring an additional 11,602 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its holdings in shares of Steven Madden by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 49,357 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,099,000 after acquiring an additional 5,434 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Steven Madden by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 203,223 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $8,641,000 after acquiring an additional 3,670 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Steven Madden by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 79,672 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,388,000 after acquiring an additional 652 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Entropy Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Steven Madden in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $716,000. 99.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Steven Madden stock opened at $33.22 on Friday. Steven Madden, Ltd. has a one year low of $32.81 and a one year high of $50.01. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $40.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.14 and a beta of 1.07.

Steven Madden ( NASDAQ:SHOO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The textile maker reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.02. Steven Madden had a return on equity of 23.41% and a net margin of 7.68%. The firm had revenue of $582.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $550.37 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Steven Madden, Ltd. will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 10th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 10th. Steven Madden’s payout ratio is currently 35.74%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their target price on Steven Madden from $44.00 to $38.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Steven Madden in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Steven Madden in a report on Thursday. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Steven Madden from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Loop Capital reduced their price objective on Steven Madden from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.33.

Steven Madden, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets fashion-forward branded and private label footwear, accessories, and apparel in the United States and internationally. It operates through Wholesale Footwear, Wholesale Accessories/Apparel, Direct-to- Consumer, and Licensing segments. The Wholesale Footwear segment designs, sources, and markets various products, including dress shoes, boots, booties, fashion sneakers, sandals, and casual shoes under the Steve Madden, Dolce Vita, Betsey Johnson, Blondo, GREATS, and Anne Klein brands.

