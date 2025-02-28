Handelsbanken Fonder AB Raises Stock Holdings in Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its holdings in shares of Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN – Free Report) by 33.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,300 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Stride were worth $1,070,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of LRN. Creative Planning grew its holdings in Stride by 42.2% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 4,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 1,380 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Stride during the third quarter valued at $210,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Stride by 8,431.7% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 5,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,000 after purchasing an additional 5,059 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Stride by 2.5% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 20,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,757,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in Stride by 3.5% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 24,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,071,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares during the period. 98.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Stride from $94.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on Stride from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Stride from $122.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Barrington Research raised their price target on Stride from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Stride presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $116.83.

Stride Price Performance

NYSE:LRN opened at $134.49 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.32. Stride, Inc. has a 52-week low of $56.17 and a 52-week high of $145.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $122.20 and a 200 day moving average of $100.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 5.93 and a current ratio of 6.02.

Stride (NYSE:LRN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.11. Stride had a return on equity of 22.42% and a net margin of 12.30%. On average, research analysts expect that Stride, Inc. will post 6.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Stride Profile

Stride, Inc, a technology-based education service company, engages in the provision of proprietary and third-party online curriculum, software systems, and educational services in the United States and internationally. Its technology-based products and services enable clients to attract, enroll, educate, track progress, support, and facilitate individualized learning for students.

